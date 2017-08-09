Diamondbacks' Fernando Rodney: Whiffs two for save No. 26
Rodney struck out a pair and worked around a walk for his 26th save Tuesday against the Dodgers.
That's now eight straight scoreless outings for Rodney since he got blown up for four runs by these same Dodgers back on July 6; in that span, he's struck out 14 batters while allowing just a single hit and three walks over 7.1 innings. Old though he may be at 40, Rodney is still throwing mid-90s heat, which has him well on his way to posting a five-year low in WHIP (currently 1.20; he hasn't been below 1.30 in the past four seasons), while his current 11.3 K/9 is a career high.
