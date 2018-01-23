Salas signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Salas struggled during the 2017 season. His 5.22 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, which were built over 61 games (58.2 innings) with the Mets and Angels, were the highest marks of his career. Should he appear in the majors with Arizona this coming season, he'll be in line to see low-leverage situations.