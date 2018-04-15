Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Becoming trusted bullpen arm
Salas gave up a hit and struck out a batter during a scoreless seventh inning in the Diamondbacks' 9-1 win over the Dodgers on Saturday.
With four consecutive scoreless appearances and a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 10.2 innings this season, Salas has been a dependable relief arm through the first two-plus weeks of the campaign. While Brad Boxberger, Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano are the clear top three relievers in the bullpen, Salas is probably the next man in the pecking order and will continue to see ample usage in middle relief. Though he's already picked up two wins, Salas doesn't profile as a particularly intriguing fantasy option due to his low strikeout rate and the issues he has had with limiting home runs in past seasons.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Picks up win in extra innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Takes loss in relief Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Contract selected•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Agrees to minor-league deal with Arizona•
-
Angels' Fernando Salas: Contract selected Thursday•
-
Angels' Fernando Salas: Signs minor-league pact with Halos•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...