Salas gave up a hit and struck out a batter during a scoreless seventh inning in the Diamondbacks' 9-1 win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

With four consecutive scoreless appearances and a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 10.2 innings this season, Salas has been a dependable relief arm through the first two-plus weeks of the campaign. While Brad Boxberger, Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano are the clear top three relievers in the bullpen, Salas is probably the next man in the pecking order and will continue to see ample usage in middle relief. Though he's already picked up two wins, Salas doesn't profile as a particularly intriguing fantasy option due to his low strikeout rate and the issues he has had with limiting home runs in past seasons.