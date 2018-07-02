Salas gave up a run on two hits and a walk over one inning of relief in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Giants.

Salas has been a part of eight decisions out of the bullpen this season and has notched four wins, but beyond that, he's not offering much from a fantasy perspective. His 6.8 K/9 is decidedly below average for a reliever, and his 3.72 ERA and 1.27 WHIP aren't nearly good enough to move the needle much, even in NL-only formats. He'll continue to see most of his appearances for the Diamondbacks in middle relief or mop-up situations.