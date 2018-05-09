Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Collects hold in Tuesday's win
Salas notched his second hold of the season after retiring both of the batters he faced Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 win over the Dodgers in 12 innings.
Salas was the first of eight relievers to take the hill for the Diamondbacks on the night, coming on for starter Zack Godley with two outs and one on in the sixth inning. After striking out Austin Barnes to end the threat, Salas came back out for the bottom of the seventh and induced a Chris Taylor flyout before giving way to Jorge De La Rosa for a lefty-on-lefty matchup. Salas is expected to see most of his use this season in the middle innings, so don't expect him to regularly be in the mix for holds.
