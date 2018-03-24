Salas had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Salas had signed a minor-league contract with Arizona in January but has impressed enough in camp to earn a spot on the 40-man roster. He's allowed just one run in 10 innings of Cactus League action. The veteran righty is likely to serve a low-leverage role for the Diamondbacks this season. In a corresponding move, Albert Suarez has been designated for assignment.