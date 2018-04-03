Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Picks up win in extra innings
Salas was credited with the win in the Diamondbacks' 8-7 victory Monday over the Dodgers in 15 innings. He tossed the final three frames for Arizona, giving up one run on three hits and two walks.
Salas was on the hook for the loss after giving up an RBI single to Chase Utley in the top half of the 15th, but the right-hander's teammates bailed him out with two runs in the bottom of the inning to get him into the win column. After throwing 84 pitches over the past three days, Salas seems unlikely to be available for the final two games of Arizona's series with Los Angeles.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Takes loss in relief Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Contract selected•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Agrees to minor-league deal with Arizona•
-
Angels' Fernando Salas: Contract selected Thursday•
-
Angels' Fernando Salas: Signs minor-league pact with Halos•
-
Fernando Salas: Released by Mets•
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.