Salas was credited with the win in the Diamondbacks' 8-7 victory Monday over the Dodgers in 15 innings. He tossed the final three frames for Arizona, giving up one run on three hits and two walks.

Salas was on the hook for the loss after giving up an RBI single to Chase Utley in the top half of the 15th, but the right-hander's teammates bailed him out with two runs in the bottom of the inning to get him into the win column. After throwing 84 pitches over the past three days, Salas seems unlikely to be available for the final two games of Arizona's series with Los Angeles.