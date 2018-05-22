Salas tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers. He gave up one hit and struck out two.

After surrendering 10 runs over a five-game span earlier this month, Salas seems to have righted the ship of late with three consecutive scoreless appearances. That being said, Salas' flyball tendencies and mediocre strikeout rate make him a fairly volatile reliever, so don't expect manager Torey Lovullo to regularly rely on the 32-year-old in high-leverage spots.