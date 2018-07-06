Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Roster casualty
Salas was designated for assignment on Friday.
Randall Delgado (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list, so the Diamondbacks needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, and Salas was the casualty. He had a 4.50 ERA and just 30 strikeouts in 40 innings out of the big-league bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Cedes run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Notches win in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Records four outs Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Collects hold in Tuesday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Becoming trusted bullpen arm•
-
Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Picks up win in extra innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...