Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Takes loss in relief Saturday
Salas gave up a tie-breaking solo home run to Charlie Blackmon during his two innings of relief to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.
The eighth-inning home run -- Blackmon's second solo blast of the night -- was the only mistake Salas made, as the right-hander retired each of the other six batters he faced. After a strong spring, Salas seems to have earned the trust of manager Torey Lovullo in the later innings, but the 32-year-old could quickly fall down the bullpen pecking order if he's unable to curb his issues with the long ball. Salas served up seven home runs across 58.2 innings with the Mets and Angels in 2017.
