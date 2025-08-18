Moreno (finger) caught seven innings for Triple-A Reno on Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored.

Moreno followed up Saturday's effort by serving as the DH on Sunday and playing all nine innings. He's alternated catching and DH over four games on his rehab assignment, during which he's 4-for-12 with three walks and three doubles. The Diamondbacks likely want to see him catch a full nine-inning game before activating him, although given his nearly two months of recovery, the club may want Moreno to get more plate appearances regardless if he catches nine innings. Either way, he's on the verge of returning to the majors.