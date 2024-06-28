Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Moreno (thumb) will catch five innings in an Arizona Complex League game Saturday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Moreno was placed on the injured list June 22 due to a sprained left thumb, but Lovullo said earlier in the week that he expects the catcher to return after the minimum 10 days. Barring any setbacks this weekend, Moreno will be eligible to return Tuesday for the beginning of the Diamondbacks' road series against the Dodgers.