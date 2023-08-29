Moreno went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Moreno put up his sixth multi-hit effort in his last eight games, a span in which he's batting .419 (13-for-31) with two homers and 10 RBI. The catcher's strong stretch has him up to a .286/.328/.414 slash line with six homers, 40 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases and 14 doubles over 86 contests this season. He continues to see the bulk of the playing time behind the dish, relegating Jose Herrera to backup duties.