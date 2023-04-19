Moreno will get a breather Wednesday versus St. Louis.
Moreno will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a homer, a double, three RBI and two runs scored over the first two games of the series. With Arizona looking to finish off the sweep Wednesday, Jose Herrera will take over behind the plate and bat ninth against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Swats first home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Sitting Sunday against Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Getting day off•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receives Sunday off•