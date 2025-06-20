Moreno was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right pointer finger, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moreno landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to what was initially listed as a right hand contusion. Further tests showed a more serious injury, and it appears unlikely that he'll be activated off the IL when eligible June 27. A clearer timeline for Moreno's return should be established when he returns from baseball activities, but he is in jeopardy of being sidelined through the All-Star break. Aramis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday and will serve as the Diamondbacks' backup catcher behind Jose Herrera for as long as Moreno is sidelined.