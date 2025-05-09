Moreno went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Moreno's first homer of the season was a big one, as he took Yoshinobu Yamamoto deep for a fourth-inning grand slam to open the scoring. Moreno dealt with side soreness earlier in the week. Prior to the injury issue, the catcher had a seven-game hitting streak between April 24 and May 3. For the season, he's batting .253 with nine RBI, 16 runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 102 plate appearances.