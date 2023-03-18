Moreno left Saturday's Cactus League game against the Guardians after being hit by a pitch in the left hand/wrist area, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Moreno was plunked by a 95.5 mph offering and immediately left the contest. The 23-year-old backstop will likely undergo testing, and there should be further updates on his status before Sunday.
