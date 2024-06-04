Moreno batted second and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo tweaked the lineup against a left-handed starter, dropping Corbin Carroll to eighth and moving Moreno up the order. The manager told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that Carroll is expected to slide down the order against lefties beyond Monday's game. The move is not a recognition of Moreno's hot bat -- he's batting .235 with a .643 OPS -- and is more about Carroll's struggles.