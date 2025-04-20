Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Moreno went 1-for-8 with a walk, a double and a run while starting the first two games of the series, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's finale. Jose Herrera will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Merrill Kelly.
