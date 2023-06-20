Moreno is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Carson Kelly will start behind the plate and bat eighth versus the Brewers and right-hander Colin Rea. Moreno had handled the catching duties in four of the Diamondbacks' last five games.
