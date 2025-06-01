Moreno is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Moreno went 2-for-7 with a double, an RBI and a run while starting the first two games of the series and will sit for Sunday's finale. Jose Herrera will take over behind the plate to catch for ace Corbin Burnes.
