Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Moreno returned from the 60-day injured list Friday and started the past two games behind the plate for Arizona, going 4-for-8 with a home run, a double and four RBI. James McCann will step in to catch for Zac Gallen in the series finale.

