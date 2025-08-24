Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Out of Sunday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Moreno returned from the 60-day injured list Friday and started the past two games behind the plate for Arizona, going 4-for-8 with a home run, a double and four RBI. James McCann will step in to catch for Zac Gallen in the series finale.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Homers in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Activated from 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returning to lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Looks ready to return•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Final rehab test coming•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Catches seven innings on rehab•