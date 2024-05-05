Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Moreno started the first two games of the series and will sit Sunday afternoon after going 2-for-7 with an RBI. Tucker Barnhart will step in behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Scratched Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receives Sunday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Two hits, two RBI in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: In Thursday's lineup•