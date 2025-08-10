Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Playing camp games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno (finger) has been playing games at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility in Arizona, MLB.com reports.
Moreno's been sidelined since the middle of June and will likely require some time on a rehab assignment. He's expected to return at some point during the week of Aug. 18.
