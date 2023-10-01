Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's a well-deserved day off for Moreno, who started Arizona's previous 14 contests for the playoff push. The rookie backstop is poised to close the campaign with seven homers, 50 RBI, 33 runs and a .284/.339/.408 slash line in 111 games.