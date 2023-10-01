Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It's a well-deserved day off for Moreno, who started Arizona's previous 14 contests for the playoff push. The rookie backstop is poised to close the campaign with seven homers, 50 RBI, 33 runs and a .284/.339/.408 slash line in 111 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Hot month continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Delivers winning run in extras•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Racks up four hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Back from paternity leave•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Receives Sunday off•