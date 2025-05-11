Moreno is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Moreno started the first three games of the series and will get a breather Sunday after going 4-for-13 with a grand slam and a stolen base. Jose Herrera will take over behind the plate and catch for Zac Gallen in the series finale.
