Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moreno went 1-for-8 with a run scored while starting the first two games of the series versus San Diego, and he'll head to the bench for Sunday's finale. Jose Herrera will take over behind the plate and bat ninth against righty Nick Pivetta.

