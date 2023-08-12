Moreno (shoulder) started at designated hitter and went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and two runs scored for Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Moreno began his rehab Thursday in the Arizona Complex League, catching five innings for the Diamondbacks' entry in the ACL. The club will want to see Moreno behind the plate for a full game before activating him.
