Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Resting for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Moreno will rest for Sunday's matinee after he had started behind the plate in each of Arizona's last three contests. James McCann will handle catching duties in the series finale in Minnesota.
