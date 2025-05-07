Moreno (side) was available to off the bench Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Moreno was scratched from the lineup before the first pitch and replaced by Jose Herrera. That Moreno was available Tuesday if needed suggests the Diamondbacks primary catcher could start when the two teams conclude their three-game series Wednesday afternoon.
