The Diamondbacks signed Hampson to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Hampson slashed only .230/.275/.300 with zero home runs and seven stolen bases over 113 regular-season contests with the Royals in 2024. The 30-year-old played seven different positions for Kansas City and will operate as a utility player either in Arizona or at Triple-A Reno.

