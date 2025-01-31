The Diamondbacks signed Hampson to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Hampson slashed only .230/.275/.300 with zero home runs and seven stolen bases over 113 regular-season contests with the Royals in 2024. The 30-year-old played seven different positions for Kansas City and will operate as a utility player either in Arizona or at Triple-A Reno.
More News
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: On base three times in nightcap•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: Getting another start vs. lefty•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: Nabs steal Wednesday•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: Returning to bench Sunday•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: Productive from bottom of order•
-
Royals' Garrett Hampson: On base three times in win•