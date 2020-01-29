Diamondbacks' Gavin Cecchini: Reaches MiLB deal with Arizona
Cecchini signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Arizona has already assigned Cecchini to Triple-A Reno, so it doesn't sound like he'll get the opportunity to compete for a bench role with the big club in spring training. Once a prospect of some repute while coming up through the Mets' farm system, the 26-year-old represents little more than organizational infield depth at this stage of his career. He hasn't appeared in the majors since 2017 and slashed just .248/.305/.344 in the minors last season, with most of his action coming at the Double-A level.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
After selling out for pitching in the early rounds of our latest Head-to-Head points mock draft,...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.