Play

Cecchini signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Arizona has already assigned Cecchini to Triple-A Reno, so it doesn't sound like he'll get the opportunity to compete for a bench role with the big club in spring training. Once a prospect of some repute while coming up through the Mets' farm system, the 26-year-old represents little more than organizational infield depth at this stage of his career. He hasn't appeared in the majors since 2017 and slashed just .248/.305/.344 in the minors last season, with most of his action coming at the Double-A level.

More News
Our Latest Stories