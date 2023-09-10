Perdomo entered Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs for an injured Ketel Marte (knee), played second base, and walked in his lone plate appearance.
Marte was hit by a pitch in the first inning but stayed in the game until the seventh when the knee stiffened on him. Perdomo is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday and could play either middle infield position. Both Marte and shortstop Jordan Lawlar (hand) were hit by pitches and are considered day-to-day heading into the series finale.
