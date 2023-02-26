Perdomo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies.

Perdomo was expected to start at shortstop while the Diamondbacks bring back Nick Ahmed slowly from last year's shoulder surgery. However, Ahmed is now experiencing inflammation in his forearm, which will shut down the shortstop for the next five days. There's no guarantee the absence is limited to that time frame, and Perdomo should pick up the majority of starts while Ahmed is unavailable. The two are expected to battle for the starting job at shortstop with Ahmed projected as the starter for now.

