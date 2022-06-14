Perdomo is expected to remain the starting shortstop for the immediate future after the Diamondbacks announced Nick Ahmed will undergo surgery on his shoulder, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
There's hope Ahmed could play again in 2022, so at the very least, the "immediate future" for Perdomo is most of the rest of the season. He's been the regular shortstop since Ahmed last played in a game May 15.
