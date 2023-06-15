Perdomo started at second base and went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to Philadelphia.

The four times reaching base was a season high for Perdomo, who eventually came around to score on Christian Walker's three-run home run in the eighth inning. Perdomo filled in for Ketel Marte (back) at second base -- his sixth start there -- and also took his spot atop the batting order against lefty Ranger Suarez. Marte did appear in the game as a pinch hitter and could rejoin the starting lineup in Thursday's series finale.