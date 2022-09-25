Perdomo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Perdomo started the past four games and will receive a day off after he went 5-for-17 with two RBI, two runs and a stolen base during that stretch. Sergio Alcantara will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
