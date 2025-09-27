Perdomo went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one walk and one stolen base in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.

Perdomo is up to 27 steals on the year, though he's logged just three of them over 22 contests in September. He's still hit well this month, batting .325 (27-for-83) with 11 extra-base hits. The shortstop's strong performance is giving him a positive note to end the season on -- he's at a .291/.391/.461 slash line with 19 home runs, 98 RBI, 97 runs scored, 33 doubles and five triples through 159 games.