Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Shifts to leadoff spot

Perdomo batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to San Diego.

Perdomo was the latest Diamondback to hit atop the order. Once the purview of Ketel Marte, the leadoff spot has also been handled by Corbin Carroll, trade deadline acquisition Lars Nootbaar and now Perdomo in recent weeks. Prior to the game, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated he'll keep playing around with the top half of the lineup as he searches for a combination that clicks, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Perdomo had a .382 OBP since the All-Star break coming into Thursday's contest.