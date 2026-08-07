Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Shifts to leadoff

Perdomo batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to San Diego.

Perdomo was the latest Diamondback to hit atop the order. What was once the purview of Ketel Marte, the leadoff spot has also been handled by Corbin Carroll, Lars Nootbaar and now Perdomo in recent weeks. Prior to the game, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated he's playing around with the top half of the lineup, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Perdomo had a .382 on-base percentage in the second half prior to Thursday's contest.