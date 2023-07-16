Perdomo went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

Perdomo's three-hit effort came after a brutal stretch for the shortstop. He entered the game with just two hits over the previous 31 at-bats. The run of futility reached 32 at-bats before an infield single in the third inning. Much of those struggles came as Arizona's primary leadoff batter against right-handers; however, Perdomo maintains a respectable .274/.367/.310 line atop the order in 2023.