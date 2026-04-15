Perdomo went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

All three knocks were singles, but the 26-year-old shortstop quickly got himself into scoring position on two of them. It was Perdomo's first multi-hit performance since Opening Day, and while he's struggling to find his 2025 form at the plate -- he carries a .190/.310/.276 slash line through 18 games with only one home run -- he is at least contributing with his legs, stealing six bags in nine attempts.