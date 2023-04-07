Perdomo went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

After leading off the sixth inning with a walk, Perdomo scooted home on Josh Rojas' double, giving him four runs scored over the last two games. He's also taken a team-high four walks through five games. The switch-hitting shortstop has been in the lineup against righties, while Nick Ahmed starts against southpaws. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo never stated shortstop as being a strict platoon, and the distribution of playing time could be chalked up to bringing Ahmed along slowly after last year's shoulder surgery.