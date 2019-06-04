Diamondbacks' Glenallen Hill Jr.: Drafted by Dimaondbacks

The Diamondbacks have selected Hill with the No. 122 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

The son of the former big leaguer with the same name, Hill is a toolsy switch-hitting high school shortstop. He does not have his father's frame, but can still bring power from both sides of the plate and has top-notch speed. Scouts believe he will move to the outfield eventually, but his athleticism will certainly play there as well.