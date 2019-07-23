Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Bags 17th save
Holland picked up the save against the Orioles on Monday, working around one hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 6-3 victory for the Diamondbacks. He struck out two and walked none.
The veteran has now converted five straight save opportunities after blowing two in a row, giving up just one earned run and striking out eight batters over that stretch. He's sporting a 3.00 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and a 40:18 K:BB over 33 innings and remains the top ninth-inning option in the Arizona bullpen.
