Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Barely closes out Giants
Holland allowed a run on one hit and struck out two to earn the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Giants.
Holland picked up his 12th save and second of the week but was not a consideration entering the ninth inning with the Diamondbacks up 4-0. He came on after the first two men reached base and was greeted by Stephen Vogt, who jumped on his second pitch for a three-run home run. It was the fourth homer allowed in 27 innings (1.3 HR/9). The right-hander's results have been good, but he's had to avoid potential trouble. His 2.33 ERA looks less impressive next to a 4.17 FIP and 4.3 BB/9.
