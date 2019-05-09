Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Blows first save

Holland allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Holland had a chance to close out the game in regulation but allowed a game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning after getting the first two batters out. It was his first blown save in nine opportunities and the second straight game in which he's allowed a run.

