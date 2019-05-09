Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Blows first save
Holland allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Rays.
Holland had a chance to close out the game in regulation but allowed a game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning after getting the first two batters out. It was his first blown save in nine opportunities and the second straight game in which he's allowed a run.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Records eighth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Secures another save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Notches sixth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down fifth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Records fourth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Nails down third save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal