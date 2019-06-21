Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Blows save versus Rockies

Holland allowed one run on one hit with two walks and zero strikeouts in the ninth during a blown save against the Rockies on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks closer had very little control Thursday afternoon. He walked two of the first three batters he faced and also threw two wild pitches. Only eight of his 19 pitches were strikes. Holland hasn't received many save opportunities lately, so the blown chance hurts even more. Including Thursday, he's had three save opportunities since May 9. Holland is 1-0 and 10-for-12 in save chances with a 2.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 23.2 innings this season.