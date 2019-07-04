Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Blows second straight save
Holland blew a second straight save opportunity Wednesday, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one over a third of an inning in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Manager Torey Lovullo did not shy away from Holland, who walked four consecutive batters to cough up a one-run lead the previous night. Wednesday's failure wasn't as epic as Tuesday's meltdown, but the manager, who defended Holland after Tuesday's game, was less hesitant to give a vote of confidence Wednesday. "I'm in an emotional state right now," Lovullo said. "I want to probably think through it with a clear head. I am concerned. I have to pay attention to things like that." If Lovullo were to make a change, the two most likely candidates to replace Holland are rookie Yoan Lopez and veteran Yoshihisa Hirano.
