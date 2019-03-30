Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Closes out marathon win

Holland struck out two in a scoreless 13th inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Holland converted his first save opportunity of the season and did so with increased velocity. After spending much of the spring in the upper 80's, Holland's heater averaged 91.6 mph and maxed out at 92.4. His velocity was a talking point during spring training when he battled Archie Bradley for the closer's job, but if Holland's throwing his offspeed stuff (slider, curve) for strikes, velocity will not be an issue.