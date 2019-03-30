Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Closes out marathon win
Holland struck out two in a scoreless 13th inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.
Holland converted his first save opportunity of the season and did so with increased velocity. After spending much of the spring in the upper 80's, Holland's heater averaged 91.6 mph and maxed out at 92.4. His velocity was a talking point during spring training when he battled Archie Bradley for the closer's job, but if Holland's throwing his offspeed stuff (slider, curve) for strikes, velocity will not be an issue.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Wins closer battle•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Diminished velocity•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Throws on back field•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Serves up long ball•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Scuffles in spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Lands deal with Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...